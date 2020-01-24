Not the wine! Over 97,000 gallons of vino spills near California vineyard

SONOMA VALLEY, Calif. – Oh, the horror. The horror.

A whopping 97,000 gallons of red wine spilled into a creek outside a California vineyard Wednesday, causing millions of wine drinkers to mourn over what was lost.

The wine, which could fill eight tanker trucks, is believed to have flowed into the Russian River, and then into the Pacific Ocean. No fish were reportedly killed during the wine flood, although the acidity of the alcohol could kill insects which the fish feed on.

The Governor's Office of Emergency Services says a blending tank door at Rodney Strong Vineyards popped open spilling the wine.

“We are deeply, deeply concerned about this leak and are protecting our waterways in Sonoma County,” Chris O’Gorman said.