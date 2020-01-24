Thieves break into multiple vehicles in Weston neighborhoods

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two males who they said were captured on surveillance video trying to break into multiple vehicles in Weston.

Video released Friday shows the two thieves trying to break into vehicles around 2:40 a.m. Jan. 12 that were parked outside a home in The Islands community, located on Camellia Drive and Island Way.

Detectives believe the same thieves also burglarized several unlocked cars in the same community, as well as another community.

Authorities said multiple vehicle burglaries were reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the San Messina community located along Glades Parkway and San Messina Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the thieves’ identities is asked to call Detective Ashley Martinez at 954-389-2010. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest.