2 in custody after SUV taken in armed carjacking is located in Miami Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two people are in custody after a red SUV that was taken during an armed carjacking was located Monday morning in Miami Beach, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez, a license plate reader alerted officers that the vehicle in question had been stolen in Homestead.

Rodriguez said officers tried to stop the SUV near Fifth Street and Washington Avenue, but the driver refused to stop, leading officers to chase the vehicle west on the MacArthur Causeway, until Miami-Dade police took over the chase.

Rodriguez said Miami Beach police K-9 units responded to the scene where the suspects bailed out of the vehicle.

Local 10 News’ Trent Kelly said the chase ended in the area of Southwest 88th Street near 112th Avenue in Kendall.

“This is another example of the value and importance of license plate reader technology which is deployed across our city,” Rodriguez said in an email. “This technology assists with ensuring our residents and visitors are safe.”