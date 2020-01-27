‘Suspicious incident’ reported at 2 schools in Pembroke Pines, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police responded to two schools Monday morning in Pembroke Pines in reference to a “suspicious incident,” authorities confirmed on Twitter.

Pembroke Pines police said officers were at the campuses of FSU Charter Middle School at 501 SW 172nd Ave. and Franklin Academy at 18800 Pines Blvd.

Authorities said the schools have been placed on lockdown as a precaution.

“We have NO confirmation at this time of any crime/suspicious incident,” the police department tweeted.