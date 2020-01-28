Divers search water after car found submerged in Opa-locka canal
No occupants found, authorities say
OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Sky 10 was above a canal in Opa-locka Tuesday morning as divers searched the water for possible occupants of a vehicle that was discovered submerged in the water.
The incident was unfolding shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Perviz Avenue.
Multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were at the scene.
According to authorities, it appears the vehicle has been in the water for some time and is not the result of a recent accident.
No one was found in the water, authorities confirmed.
The incident remains under investigation.
