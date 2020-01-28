75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

75ºF

Local News

Divers search water after car found submerged in Opa-locka canal

No occupants found, authorities say

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Opa_locka, Miami-Dade County
Sky 10 over the scene of a car submerged in a canal in Opa-locka on Jan. 28, 2020.
Sky 10 over the scene of a car submerged in a canal in Opa-locka on Jan. 28, 2020. (WPLG)

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Sky 10 was above a canal in Opa-locka Tuesday morning as divers searched the water for possible occupants of a vehicle that was discovered submerged in the water.

The incident was unfolding shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Atlantic Avenue and Perviz Avenue.

Multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were at the scene.

According to authorities, it appears the vehicle has been in the water for some time and is not the result of a recent accident.

No one was found in the water, authorities confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: