Fire erupts at metal recycling facility in Opa-locka
Cause of fire under investigation
A fire erupted Wednesday morning at a metal recycling facility in Opa-locka.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the incident unfolded just after 5 a.m. in the area of Northwest 135th Street and Cairo Lane.
Officials said firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the facility.
Crews used a ladder truck to douse a large amount of water on the fire from above, helping to rapidly extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
