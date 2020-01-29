73ºF

Fire erupts at metal recycling facility in Opa-locka

Cause of fire under investigation

Amanda Batchelor, Senior Digital Editor

Heavy flames and thick smoke pour from a metal recycling facility in Opa-locka.
A fire erupted Wednesday morning at a metal recycling facility in Opa-locka.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials, the incident unfolded just after 5 a.m. in the area of Northwest 135th Street and Cairo Lane.

Officials said firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy flames and thick smoke coming from the facility.

Crews used a ladder truck to douse a large amount of water on the fire from above, helping to rapidly extinguish the flames.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

