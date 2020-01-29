Florida mom drives getaway car for 15-year-old armed son

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A proud Florida mom went a little too far in supporting her teenage son’s “work” when she was arrested for driving the getaway car after the boy robbed a convenience store.

Amanda Meador, 37, drove her armed 15-year-old son and two others to a Circle K in Winter Springs so they could rob the store for cash, the Smoking Gun reports.

After the robbery, the crooks took off in Meador’s 2002 Chrysler Town & Country minivan. But when her son dropped the money he had just stolen, Meador stopped the van to allow the boy to grab the loot.

Police say the license plate on Meador’s minivan had been covered during the Oct. 31 crime.

Investigators were able to trace Meador’s son from the fingerprints left on the note he gave the convenience store clerk during the robbery.

Meador was arrested and charged with felony armed robbery and child neglect, and is being held without bond in jail.