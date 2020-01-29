73ºF

Pembroke Pines police searching for missing 73-year-old man

Dennis Bunce missing after making suicidal threats

Dennis Bunce
Dennis Bunce (Pembroke Pines Police Department)

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing 73-year-old Pembroke Pines man who went missing after making suicidal threats.

Dennis Bunce was last seen leaving Century Village and is possibly driving a 2007 white Chevrolet Cobalt with Florida tag 5647IM.

Police say Bunce is 6 feet 1 inches tall, with a slim build and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Bunce’s whereabouts is urged to call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200.

