Pembroke Pines police searching for missing 73-year-old man
Dennis Bunce missing after making suicidal threats
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are searching for a missing 73-year-old Pembroke Pines man who went missing after making suicidal threats.
Dennis Bunce was last seen leaving Century Village and is possibly driving a 2007 white Chevrolet Cobalt with Florida tag 5647IM.
Police say Bunce is 6 feet 1 inches tall, with a slim build and gray hair.
Anyone with information on Bunce’s whereabouts is urged to call Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200.
