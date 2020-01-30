Miami-Dade police seek information about 25-year-old man’s death

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police detectives are asking for the public’s help in the homicide investigation of a 25-year-old man.

According to a police flyer, Rolando Liste Rodriguez was found dead at 1:12 a.m. Saturday in the area of Southwest 18th Street and 134th Avenue.

His cause of death has not yet been publicly released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective A. Gonzalez at 305-471-2400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is offered for information that leads to an arrest.