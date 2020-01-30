Store owner accused of selling counterfeit NFL gear ahead of Super Bowl

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A store owner was arrested this week on accusations that he was selling counterfeit NFL gear inside his northwest Miami-Dade business ahead of the Super Bowl.

Tyrone Greene, 57, of Miramar, was arrested Tuesday on charges of possessing counterfeit goods for the purpose of selling the merchandise.

According to his arrest report, detectives were conducting an area canvass for NFL counterfeit items when they came upon Greene’s store, Greene Dreams Shoe Repair, at 742 NW 62nd St.

Miami-Dade police said Greene had NFL replica shirts on display in front of the store.

Authorities said an NFL representative, who is an investigator for the NFL, MLB and NBA, joined officers inside the business and retrieved the following counterfeit items:

· 10 NBA-style jerseys

· 39 NBA-style shirts

· 6 NBA-style hats

· 3 NBA-style bags

· 4 NBA-style shorts

· 1 MLB-style hat

· 68 NFL-style shirts

· 13 NFL-style jerseys

· 38 NFL-style hats

· 11 NFL-style bags

Police said Greene provided written consent for authorities to search his stockroom in the rear of the store, at which time officers found 41 San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs hats, 41 Kansas City shirts and two NFL jerseys.

Authorities said the merchandise has an estimated retail value of $11,125.