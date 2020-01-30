Nearly 6,000 passengers trapped on cruise ship over coronavirus concern

ITALY – Almost 6,000 people are stuck on board a cruise ship off the coast of Italy over concerns a passenger has contracted the deadly coronavirus.

A 54-year-old woman travelling on the Costa Smeralda came down with a fever. Her and her husband, who live in Macao on the south coast of China, have been isolated from the rest of the passengers.

No passengers are allowed to leave the ship until the woman’s test results are returned.