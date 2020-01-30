Woman shot by someone in black SUV while driving in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A woman was shot multiple times by someone in a black SUV while she was driving in Oakland Park, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video Thursday of the SUV used in the shooting that occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18.

According to deputies, the SUV was driving parallel to the victim’s Chevrolet Cruze in the 3400 block of Northwest 31st Avenue.

The SUV is then seen in surveillance video making a sudden right turn onto Northwest 35th Street as the victim’s car comes to a complete stop south of Northwest 35th Street.

Detectives believe someone inside the SUV shot into the victim’s car, striking her three times -- in the forearm, right leg and left leg.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue personnel took the victim to Broward Health Medical Center. Her injuries were not life threatening, authorities said.

BSO detectives are asking the driver to come forward.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call BSO Violent Crimes Detective Anthony Ciaravino at 954-321-4252.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.