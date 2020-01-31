Home health care worker accused of stealing credit cards from patient

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A home health care worker is facing multiple charges after she racked up charges on a 90-year-old patient’s credit cards, prosecutors announced Friday.

Maria Antonia Moreno, 54, who prosecutors said is an employee of Axis Health Systems, is charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card, one count of exploitation of an elderly person and one count of uttering a forged instrument.

According to the Miami-Dade state attorney’s office, the victim, who suffers from arthritis, told Surfside police that two credit cards were stolen from her apartment.

Prosecutors said it was discovered during the investigation that Moreno had charged more than $11,000 on the cards at multiple stores , including Victoria’s Secret, Burlington and Macy’s.

“Our residents, especially those who need assistance with their daily activities, should not have to worry about the honesty of their caregivers,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement Friday. “It is sad when a smiling face disguises a greedy heart. I applaud the actions of the Surfside Police Department who worked quickly with my prosecutors to bring this investigation to a speedy close, minimizing the financial damage to the victim.”