Residents forced to leave Hollywood building recently declared to be condemned

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Crews boarded up windows Friday at a building in Hollywood after its residents were told they had to move out their belongings.

The incident was unfolding at the Hollywood Palms at 1837 Taylor St.

“We’re homeless as we speak,” resident Edward Willis said.

Residents are angry as many don’t have anywhere to go.

And it’s especially tough for some like Willis, who said he’s been homeless before.

“Life is hard enough. Look at the way we’re living,” he said.

The property manager invited a Local 10 News crew inside to see it for ourselves.

Conditions, he said, are deplorable, and the stench was unbearable.

“There are multiple leaks in the building, the floors have been caving in, (there are) no fire alarms in place,” property manager Naza Villemur said.

Residents claim their December rent was taken and a week later, on Dec. 13, the notice came, telling them they had 30 days to get out.

“He took all the money that he could and sold the property out from underneath us,” Willis said.

“Do what they want. If they want to lock the building down, I don’t care. Just give us time to get out,” another resident, Rae Knight, said.

Residents were given several contacts of organizations that could help.

They said the paper was just posted Thursday and many are just nervous they’ll end up on the streets.

“This is not right for them to be allowed to do this,” Knight said. “This should be against the law.”