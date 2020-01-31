Students, businesses pitch technological ideas to NFL

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The NFL is out in full force ahead of the big game and, on Friday, they got suggestions from the public during its annual 1st & Future event.

This year’s event was held at the Miami Beach Convention Center in collaboration with the University of Miami.

The event is a competition involving students and businesses who made the final cut to pitch new ideas involving technology to improve the NFL, including ways to prevent or improve player injuries, the benefits of using synthetic turf versus natural turf on the fields and ways to improve player protective equipment.

Participants presented their ideas on stage to a panel of experts in technology and NFL officials.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is then going to hold a panel to announce the winners.

The first place winner will receive $50,000 and two tickets to Super Bowl LIV.

NFL representatives said they will take the technological pitches and try to work them into their programs.