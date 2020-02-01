Fort Lauderdale tunnel to close for 2 nights next week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The oldest operating public tunnel in Florida will be closed for parts of two nights next week.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel in Fort Lauderdale will be closed overnight Tuesday and Wednesday.

The tunnel along U.S. Highway 1 carries traffic underneath the New River and Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale. It was the southernmost tunnel in the U.S. before the PortMiami tunnel opened in 2014.

Tuesday's closure begins at 9 p.m. and is scheduled to reopen at 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday's closure begins at the same time Wednesday. It is scheduled to reopen at 4 a.m. Thursday.

Detours will be in place during the closures.