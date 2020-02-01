Hollywood girl missing for nearly a week, police say

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are searching for a girl they said has been missing for nearly a week now.

According to a police flyer, Dahissa Menard, whose age wasn’t released, was last seen around 7:20 a.m. Monday walking to school.

Police said they believe she may be in the company of another girl and two older males.

The other girl has been reported missing in Dania Beach. Her name and photo have not been publicly released.

Authorities said the friends were last seen in Fort Lauderdale.

Anyone with information about Menard’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-967-4411.