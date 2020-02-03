Instagram model jumps onto football field during Super Bowl LIV, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – An Instagram model from Los Angeles was arrested Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium after she jumped over a rail to access the football field during Super Bowl LIV.

According to witnesses, the incident occurred during the first half of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs.

Cellphone video of the incident that was posted on social media shows the woman, identified as Kelly Kay Green, 27, getting tackled by security guards and then walked off the field.

At one point in the video, it appeared that Green intentionally pulled up her dress to expose her buttocks.

Click here to view video of incident. (Warning: Explicit language used in post.)

Green was arrested on a trespassing charge and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Green boasts 266,000 followers on Instagram, where she has posted numerous scantily-clad photos, many showing off her derriere.