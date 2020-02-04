Broward County high schools get cleansing after MRSA scare

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools have been cleaning their gymnasiums and locker rooms after learning of several student-athletes suspected of having MRSA.

School district spokeswoman Nadine Drew said Tuesday that “several student wrestlers” are believed to have contracted the bacterial infection. As a precaution, the district postponed high school wrestling matches and basketball games last weekend upon learning of the suspected cases Friday morning.

“The district immediately began implementing measures to clean equipment, weight rooms, locker rooms, including shower areas, gymnasiums and wrestling areas at all high schools,” Drew said.

Parents of wrestlers from seven schools that participated in recent wrestling meets received notices. The seven schools are Cooper City High School, Miramar High School, Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, Nova High School in Davie, J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs, West Broward High School in Pembroke Pines and Western High School in Davie.

Drew said the parents of wrestlers at all seven schools have been asked to consult their medical professionals to confirm there are no signs of staph infections.

The district also began providing free health screenings to student wrestlers at all the schools Monday.