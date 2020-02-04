Multiple vehicles burglarized at Miami Gardens apartment complex

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Residents of the Douglas Pointe Apartments in Miami Gardens were outraged when they woke up Tuesday morning to find some of their vehicles were broken into overnight.

“Besides the pocket change, they took my grandbaby’s necklace that I was going to fix, but that’s it,” Ileana Rodriguez said.

Crime scene technicians were on hand Tuesday as shattered glass was splashed across the parking lot.

Authorities said the crooks took what they could from the vehicles, including coins and registration paperwork.

About eight vehicles were burglarized in all from the gated complex.

Surveillance video captured a few good images of the thieves.

Residents said the video shows the culprits shaking a car to see if an alarm goes off before shattering the window and jumping inside.

Police now working to identify those involved.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.