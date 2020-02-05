Miami-Dade school resource officer caught on camera threatening to shoot students

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A school resource officer is being blasted by students at North Miami Senior High School after cellphone video captured her shouting profanities and threatening students.

“She was being unprofessional. She could’ve handled it in a better way,” one student said.

The now viral cellphone video begins after students say school resource officers broke up a fight Friday at the high school.

A slew of profanities are indeed heard in the video -- some coming from students, but most coming from the officer.

“It doesn’t f***ing matter. Get the f*** away from me,” the officer says as she restrains a student.

She then uses the same expletives to say she’ll shoot them all while grabbing her gun holster. The unnamed officer does not actually remove the gun from the holster.

Students having seen the video and heard the threatening words have a lot to say about it.

“I believe they’re supposed to help us feel safe, not endangered,” one student said.

“When I saw the second video, I was like, ‘OK, she’s just arresting him,’ and then when she pulled him to the side and then she put her hand on her gun, I kind of felt scared for the kid because what if she actually pulled it out and shot (him),” another student said. “With all of the police brutality going on, you never know what these police officers could be thinking about.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement saying in part, “The officer’s behavior was inappropriate. As such, the officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a full Internal Affairs investigation.”

“They’re human too,” one parent at the school told Local 10 News.

“Do you think this officer should have been put on leave?” reporter Saira Anwer asked.

“Absolutely not. Absolutely not. I just think that she should’ve received a reprimand,” the parent said.

“I feel like she should get fired. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it,” another person said.

Students and adults around campus said the officer was in a tough position, but the shooting threat went too far.

“I mean, yeah, the kids in this school are defiant, I agree. But you’re a police officer, you’re not one of the kids,” one student said.