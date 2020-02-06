Miramar police seek public’s help in finding drag racer involved in fatal crash

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help in finding more information about a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred late last month.

According to authorities, Margaret Chance, 61, was driving a white SUV Jan. 28 when two cars that were drag racing down State Road 7 came flying at her.

Police said a black Cadillac CTS slammed into the passenger side of her vehicle while the other driver quickly pulled a U-turn and drove away.

A black Cadillac CTS sustains significant damage in a fatal crash in Miramar. (Miramar Police Department)

Two people walking on the sidewalk ran over to help, but Chance would later end up dying at a hospital from her injuries.

Chance was a mother of five and a grandmother of five, as well.

She apparently was just leaving work and heading home at the time of the crash, and now her family is absolutely devastated.

Margaret Chance, 61, was killed Jan. 28 in a car crash in Miramar. (Miramar Police Department)

“From the day I was born, I was right beside her -- all of the way from Jamaica we came here together, we lived together, we do everything together,” the victim’s sister, Annette Chance, said. “I don’t know how I’m going to survive without her. Even though I’m an adult myself, she’s a part of me and a part of me is gone.”

The driver of the Cadillac has not been arrested or charged, but police say they are building their case against him.

Car parts scatter the road after a fatal crash in Miramar. (Miramar Police Department)

But they do need some help.

Right now, they are searching for the driver of the other car, as well as the Good Samaritans who tried to help.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.