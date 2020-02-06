Porsche driver flees scene after striking 2 tourists in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for the driver of a red Porsche who they said struck two people with their car early Thursday morning and then fled the scene.

The hit-and-run crash was reported just before 4:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard.

According to Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Casey Liening, a man and a woman were standing near Rock Bar when they fell into the roadway and were struck by the passing vehicle.

Liening said the victims were both taken to a hospital as trauma alerts.

She said the man sustained serious injuries.

Friends of the victims told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that the victims are in town from Norway and were expected to leave on a cruise on Saturday.

“We just came out from the bar and we saw our friends flying like puppets,” one friend said.

The friend said the car went over the man, leaving tire marks on his back.

The victims’ friends and a dozen other Norwegian tourists in their group are no longer thinking about their cruise plans, but are just hoping their friends pull through.

They said the woman was unconscious after the incident.

Police did not immediately release the victims’ identities.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.