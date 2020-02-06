South Florida school plagued by recent violence among students

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A brawl in the bathroom of a South Florida high school was captured on cellphone video.

Police said the incident was just one of the numerous fights that have happened at Everglades Senior High School in Miramar in recent weeks.

Every student Local 10 News approached Thursday said they knew about the recent fights.

In at least one case, a student had to be taken to a hospital.

Multiple videos of fights at the school have been circulating on social media.

Students said there were a lot of fights last week alone.

“It was like 20 fights in a week. Man, it was a movie!” one student said.

The school district said that number is slightly exaggerated and that it was more like 10 fights right at the end of January.

But, nonetheless, the violence was concerning for students and parents.

“It’s kids being kids. They want to get their anger out, they want to fight somebody, but don’t do it here. That’s dumb,“ one student said.

It’s unclear what kind of condition the student who was taken to the hospital was in when he was taken away from the school.

The district said the fights were looked into, but so far this week, there haven’t been any other issues.

Students told Local 10 News the behavior is shocking.

“They want to get in trouble and not graduate. That’s them. They going to mess up their future,” one student said.

Although there haven’t been any more fights this week, one mother said she is concerned that she had to hear about all the recent violence at the school from her daughter and not from administrators.