Sparks fly during Hallandale Beach house fire

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A fire erupted early Thursday at a Hallandale Beach home.

Sparks could be seen coming from the house on Southeast Ninth Court.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire-Rescue officials said the home suffered extensive damage, and battling the flames was a challenge because of the wind.

A man who was inside the home safely escaped. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.