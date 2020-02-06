76ºF

Sparks fly during Hallandale Beach house fire

Nobody injured; cause of fire under investigation

Peter Burke, Local10.com Managing Editor

Tags: Broward County, Hallandale Beach, Local
Sparks could be seen coming from a house on Southeast Ninth Court in Hallandale Beach.
Sparks could be seen coming from a house on Southeast Ninth Court in Hallandale Beach. (WPLG)

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A fire erupted early Thursday at a Hallandale Beach home.

Sparks could be seen coming from the house on Southeast Ninth Court.

Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire-Rescue officials said the home suffered extensive damage, and battling the flames was a challenge because of the wind.

A man who was inside the home safely escaped. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

