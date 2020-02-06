Sparks fly during Hallandale Beach house fire
Nobody injured; cause of fire under investigation
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A fire erupted early Thursday at a Hallandale Beach home.
Sparks could be seen coming from the house on Southeast Ninth Court.
Broward Sheriff's Office Department of Fire-Rescue officials said the home suffered extensive damage, and battling the flames was a challenge because of the wind.
A man who was inside the home safely escaped. There were no injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
