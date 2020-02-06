Spokesman for Miami mayor sent penis picture to child, report says

MIAMI – An aide to the mayor of Miami sent a picture of a penis to a child, according to a police report obtained Thursday by Local 10 News.

According to the Miami Police Department incident report, Rene Pedrosa is the subject of a Special Victims Unit investigation.

The report alleges that Pedrosa, 48, “solicited a (redacted) picture from the victim” on the evening of Jan. 19.

“The suspect also sent a penis picture to the victim,” it continues.

A 43-year-old woman and the child reported the alleged incident.

The report claims Pedrosa is an “acquaintance” of the victim.

According to the Miami Herald, Pedrosa resigned Tuesday as the mayor’s communications chief.

Pedrosa has not been arrested.