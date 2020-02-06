Vigil held for teen football star gunned down at grandfather’s funeral

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Family and friends of a teenager killed in a shooting gathered to say goodbye.

Terrance Jackson was a rising football star at Deerfield Beach High School.

He was attending his grandfather's funeral on Saturday in Riviera Beach when he was shot and killed after a dispute erupted outside the service.

The man alleged to have killed Jackson was gunned down by another man.

"I just want the gun violence to stop," said Tronicia Jackson, Terrance's mother. "My baby didn't have to be shot for anything. He did nothing to no one."

15-year-old Terrance Jackson, a Deerfield Beach High School football player, was killed in a shooting that took place during a funeral. (WPLG)

Wednesday would have been Jackson's 16th birthday.

His parents told Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa they are thankful for the support they’ve received and believe they now have a guardian angel watching over them.