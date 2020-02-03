Students mourn death of football player fatally shot outside church in Riviera Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Students at Deerfield Beach High School are mourning one of their peers who was killed over the weekend in Riviera Beach after attending his grandfather’s funeral.

Police said Terrance Jackson, 15, who played football at his school, was one of two people killed Saturday outside of Victory City Church at 163 W. 20 St.

The other victim killed was identified as Royce Freeman, 47.

A woman identified as Shanita Miller, 30, was injured in the shooting.

“It’s pretty sad to hear that he just got shot in the street. I don’t know exactly (for) what reason,” Deerfield Beach High School freshman Elvis Carrion said.

Jackson missed a team trip to several colleges Saturday afternoon to attend his grandfather’s funeral in Riviera Beach.

Police said after the service, a dispute between family members led to a shooting outside the church.

“I wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t find out till later that day and I’m like, ‘What? No!’” student Jossalie Pinto said.

Pinto said she had math class with Jackson, whom she described as a great football player.

“He was very happy. He was very funny. That’s how I know him,” Pinto said.

Students and staff are still reeling from the loss of another football player and student.

Back in December, Bryce Gowdy, 17, was hit by a train in what authorities said was a suicide.

“A lot of kids have been dying lately and it’s very sad. Like, it impacts everyone at school, activities and everything,” student Lenin Meneses said.

Family members said a distant relative pulled the trigger, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Jackson’s family started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.