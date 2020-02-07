Free tax services offered for Miami-Dade residents

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, the United Way of Miami-Dade, along with other nonprofits and government agencies, is hosting a Super Saturday Tax Day. The event is taking place at Jose Marti Park in Little Havana, 351 SW 4 Ave., beginning at 9 a.m.

The purpose is to help residents prepare and file their taxes, and also offer year-round financial capability resources.

The participating nonprofits and agencies, including the City of Miami and City of Miami Beach, are part of Miami Tax Pros, formerly known as the Miami-Dade VITA Coalition, which filed more than 12,000 tax returns in 2019. The services saved Miami-Dade residents more than $3.2 million in tax preparation fees.

Some 500 volunteers, which are trained and IRS-certified, and more than 50 Volunteer Income Tax Assistance VITA sites are ready to prepare and file tax returns this tax season.

To schedule an appointment for this Saturday, residents should visit MiamiTaxPros.com or call 211.