Detectives investigate shooting near 2 schools in Naranja

NARANJA, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a Monday morning shooting near two schools in Naranja, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area around Dr. William A. Chapman Elementary School, at 27190 SW 140 Ave., and Miami Douglas Macarthur South Senior High School, at 13990 SW 264 St., near Naranja Park.

According to Jacquelyn Calzadilla, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the schools were on lockdown as a precautionary measure until about 12:30 p.m.

Assignment Desk Editor Nina Nahmias contributed to this report.