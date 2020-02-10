Roach infestation discovered at Cake Thai Kitchen for second time

MIAMI – According to state records, Cake Thai Kitchen was the only South Florida restaurant ordered shut by state inspectors last week.

It's the second time Cake's kitchen has been ordered shut.

A roach infestation was found by the inspector on Feb 4.

Back in June 2019, Cake’s was also ordered shut due to a roach issue.

Cake’s was allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***CAKE THAI KITCHEN

7919 BISCAYNE BLVD.

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/4/20

8 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 6/17/19

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed one roach crawling on piping in dining area. Observed one roach crawling on wall separating dining room from kitchen. Observed one roach crawling on wall in kitchen area. Observed 4 roaches crawling on wall in threshold between kitchen and bathroom area. Observed one roach crawling on ceiling in kitchen area. Observed 8 roaches crawling on shelf below hater heater which is directly next to 3 compartment sink. **Repeat Violation**."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 4 dead roaches on floor in kitchen area **Repeat Violation*."

"Food manager certification expired."

" Only means for public to access the bathroom is through a food preparation, ware washing, or food storage area. **Repeat Violation**."