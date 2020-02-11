2 Margate police officers taken to hospital after crash

MARGATE, Fla. – Two Margate police officers were injured Tuesday morning in a crash.

A police cruiser and another car crashed in the 900 block of State Road 7.

Margate police said two officers who were in the police cruiser were taken to Broward Health North.

Police said they were expected to be OK.

The occupant of the other car involved in the crash was taken to Northwest Medical Center.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the crash.