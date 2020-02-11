Agents inspect flowers coming through Miami airport ahead of Valentine’s Day

MIAMI – With Valentine’s Day just three days away, flowers are in huge demand and that’s keeping airport workers busy.

Authorities say 90% of all the flowers imported to the United States come through Miami International Airport.

On Tuesday, Local 10 News got a behind-the-scenes look at how U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents inspect those flowers to make sure they’re free from pests and diseases before they’re sent to distributors.

Officials said it’s not only important for the health of consumers, but for the U.S. economy.

“Valentine’s Day at Miami is one of the most demanding times of the year for CBP agricultural specialists as they are ensuring that the flower bouquets are free from plant pests and plant diseases that could harm the U.S. agricultural and floral industries,” Robert Del Toro, of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said.

Most of the imported flowers come from Colombia and Ecuador.

Any flowers with pests or diseases will be fumigated or destroyed.