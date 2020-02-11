Dozens of violent offenders arrested during Operation Triple Beam in Miami-Dade County, authorities say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office on Tuesday celebrated a major bust that netted dozens of offenders, sweeping them off our streets.

It all stems from a sweep initiated before Super Bowl LIV came into town, called Operation Triple Beam, a multi-agency effort that included the Miami Gardens Police Department to make the streets of Miami-Dade County safer.

The operation resulted in 150 arrests and dozens of weapons seized.

“Far, far too many lives have been lost to gun violence,” State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.

In an effort to curb gun violence, numerous weapons were confiscated during Operation Triple Beam, which was conducted during the entire month of January and focused on neighborhoods in Miami Gardens and northern Miami-Dade County.

“The goal of this operation was to target dangerous individuals on the run, gang members and their associates with outstanding arrest warrants, particularly those that were involved in violent crimes,” Fernandez Rundle said.

The operation was a multi-agency effort led by the U.S. Marshals Service, the Miami Gardens and Miami-Dade Police Departments, along with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, to name a few.

The operation resulted in 150 arrests, along with the seizure of 45 firearms, more than 6 kilos of narcotics, and nearly $40,000 in cash that were taken into evidence.

“We are saving lives -- that’s our ultimate goal, to make sure we save lives and we keep people safe out there,” Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said.

The arrests were all from a combination of sweeps and undercover surveillance. The weapons seized will now be tested to see if they are stolen or were used in crimes.