Tourists released from hospital after being run over by Porsche in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two tourists from Norway have been released from Broward Health Medical Center after they were struck by a Porsche last week on Fort Lauderdale Beach, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

Public relations specialist Fara Arca said the victims were discharged a few days ago following the incident that occurred early Thursday morning.

It’s unclear whether they made it on their scheduled cruise over the weekend.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, the man and woman were run over by a red Porsche after they fell into the street around 4:15 a.m. Thursday near Rock Bar.

Surveillance video released by police captured the entire incident.

The video shows that the driver never stopped to help the victims, although several bystanders rushed over to help.

A friend of the victims told Local 10 News that the woman was unconscious after the incident and the man had tire marks on his back.

The victims were identified by Norwegian news outlets as Bjørghill Andreassen and Terje Lungård Arntsen.

The outlets reported that the victims’ loved ones are grateful they survived the ordeal, although no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.