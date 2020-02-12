Fire erupts inside fourth-floor apartment unit in Naranja

NARANJA, Fla. – A fire erupted Wednesday morning inside a fourth-floor apartment unit in Naranja, authorities confirmed.

The fire was reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. at 14830 Naranja Lakes Blvd.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez, firefighters arrived at the scene to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the unit.

Sky 10 was above the scene shortly after 10 a.m. as the fire appeared to have been extinguished. A window was blown out and the exterior wall around the window was blackened by the smoke and flames.

Benitez said no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.