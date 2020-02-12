83ºF

Miami Beach mayor wants earlier last call for spring break

Mayor Dan Gelber wants to cut off alcohol sales 3 hours earlier in South Beach

Saira Anwer, Reporter

If Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber gets his way, the booze would stop flowing at 2 a.m. during spring break.
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The mayor of Miami Beach wants an earlier last call for alcohol this spring break.

Mayor Dan Gelber wants alcohol sales to end at 2 a.m. in South Beach for 17 days in March. It’s 5 a.m. now across the city.

City commissioners were expected to discuss the issue Wednesday ahead of a preliminary vote.

It could then be finalized at a Feb. 26 commission meeting.

If approved, the reduced drinking hours would begin March 6.

Critics argue it’s too quick of a turnaround. Many bars, restaurants and hotels already have their spring break plans in place, and business owners claim the proposal is really throwing them a curve ball.

