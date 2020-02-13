1 airlifted to hospital after accident involving Golden Knights parachuting team

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – One person was airlifted to the hospital Thursday morning after an accident involving the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachuting team.

The emergency call came in just after 10 a.m. from Homestead.

Sky 10 was above the scene as the victim arrived to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

The man appeared to be alert and responsive.

Thursday’s incident comes a year after two Golden Knights jumpers were seriously injured while performing a stunt called canopy relative work.

"When they came together, they became entangled. They were unable to become untangled, at which point they fell from about 2,000 feet," Lt. Col. Ned Marsh, of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, said last year about the Feb. 12, 2019, accident.

Officials have not yet released further details about Thursday’s incident.