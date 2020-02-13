5 sought in distraction theft at Kay Jewelers in Westfield Broward mall

PLANTATION, Fla. – Police are trying to find the culprits behind a distraction theft at a jewelry store at the Westfield Broward mall.

The theft occurred on Super Bowl Sunday at the Kay Jewelers inside the mall on Broward Boulevard.

Plantation police said a woman and man entered the store separately and started asking employees random questions about various pieces of jewelry while another man entered the manager's office and accessed the safe.

The theft was captured on surveillance video, which was released Thursday.

It shows the man taking jewelry from the safe, as well as a key to the display cases that he used to steal numerous rings.

Police said two other men were also involved in the theft, acting as distractions.