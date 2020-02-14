Police seeking help locating teen missing since October 2019

DORAL, Fla. – A 15-year-old girl left her house in the 14200 block of Southwest 216th Street on Oct. 20, 2019, and has not been seen since, according to police.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad issued an alert Friday seeking the public’s help on finding Maria Riva Chavez, stating that she has no mental or physical disabilities, but may be in need of services.

Police describe the teenager as 5-feet, 1-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing white and brown pants.

Anyone with information about Perez is asked to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).