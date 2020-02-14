Child dies after car crashes into Valentine’s tent

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – A driver of a car allegedly speeding out of an auto dealership in Homestead lost control of the vehicle, then crashed into a vendor’s tent on Friday afternoon. Witnesses said they saw a mother with a small child selling Valentine’s Day gifts from the tent before the crash.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that the 3-year-old child has died.

According to people at the scene, the car came out of the Spritzer Dealership on South Dixie Highway and then crashed into the tent set up across the street. FHP stated that the car was going northbound when it lost control.

The child, who witnesses said was a boy but police have not yet confirmed the child’s gender, was pinned under the car after it came to a stop.

The owner of an auto body shop ran across the street with a jack to try to lift the car up and off of the child, according to witnesses who spoke to Local 10.

Occupants of the car, according to police, were a man, who was driving and a woman. Witnesses said the driver was distraught and remained on the scene.

The child was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.