Dead rodent found in South Florida Thai-Japanese restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An Inspector found a dead rodent and rodent droppings inside Talay Thai & Japanese last week and ordered the place closed.

Rodent issues were also found at The Country Club of Miami.

Roaches and roach excrement were found inside Giorgio's on the 17th street causeway in Fort Lauderdale.

An Inspector found rotting food and flies inside La Brasa In Coconut Creek.

Below is a list of places and some of their violations.

All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean up and re-inspection.

***THE CLUB @ THE COUNTRY CLUB OF MIAMI

6801 NW 186TH STREET

NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE

INSPECTION BASED ON A COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 2/11/20

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed 1 rodent dropping on top of dishwasher machine, approximately 3 rodent dropping on top of food can located on shelves at the dry storage room. Approximately 2 rodent dropping on dry storage wall next to the door, approximately 2 rodent dropping behind the reach in freezer at the bar station."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 3 dead roaches under shelves at the dry storage room."

***GIORGIO'S

1499 SE 17TH STREET

FORT LAUDERDALE

ORDERED SHUT 2/11/20

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach with egg sac crawl on cutting board of fliptop cooler 1 live roach in rolled up paper on shelf by microwave 4 live roaches, 1 with egg sac in oven Observed 2 live roaches below wood fire grill in wood storage area 2 live roaches on floor in kitchen."

"Roach excrement and/or droppings present. Observed on shelf over prep table."

"Dead roaches on premises. Observed 4 dead roaches in oven Observed 4 dead roaches on floor next to pizza station **Repeat Violation**."

"Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license."

"Wall soiled with accumulated grease, food debris, and/or dust. Pizza oven Brick wall with dust ."

***TALAY THAI & JAPANESE

2233 EAST ATLANTIC BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

ORDERED SHUT 2/13/20

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Dead rodent present. Observed one dead rodent on floor of men's restroom cabinet."

"Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed approximately 12 dropping on top of dish-machine, approximately 15 droppings on floor under drain shelf at 3 compartment sink area, 6 inside cabinet in dish area, 3 on ledge at wall connecting to 3 compartment sink and 4 on dry storage shelf in storeroom. Observed approximately 30 dropping on pans stored in oven used for storage at cook line and 6 droppings inside unused broiler. Observed 5 droppings on floor of men's restroom cabinet."

"Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. Sushi rice made at 10:30 am with no time mark. Owner time marked sushi rice."

"Single-use gloves not changed as needed after changing tasks or when damaged or soiled. Employee touched raw shell eggs with gloves on then touched cooked crispy noodles for plate garnish."

***ALICENA KEY RESTAURANT

13033 WEST DIXIE HIGHWAY

NORTH MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 2/10/20

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 20 +live roaches around water heater located in kitchen area, 4 live roaches under triple sink located by cooking equipment, and 3 live roaches by reach in cooler by front counter."

***LA BRASA HILLSBORO LYONS

4201 WEST HILLSBORO BLVD.

COCONUT CREEK

ORDERED SHUT 2/12/20

6 VIOLATIONS FOUND

"Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. 25 lbs. of red onions, observed flies landing on them."

"Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, or food storage area. Approximately more than 30 flies landing on to go containers and shelves in dry storage observed flies coming from one of the containers with spoiled onions."

" Cooked/heated potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within six hours. See stop sale. Potentially hazardous (time/temperature control for safety) food cooked/heated yesterday/on a previous day not cooled from 135 degrees Fahrenheit to 41 degrees Fahrenheit within a total of 6 hours. Food has been cooling overnight. See stop sale. 280 lbs. black beans (69-72°F - Cooling overnight) , 35lbs cooked potatoes (48°F - Cooling overnight) see stop sale."

“Food manager certification expired.”