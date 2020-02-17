Detectives investigate fatal shooting near Hallandale Beach cemetery

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on Monday afternoon near Hallandale Beach cemetery.

A plastic tarp covered a body steps away from the cemetery at 630 NW 2nd St.

A BMW with bullet holes with about a dozen bullet holes was parked near the Greater Ward Chapel AME Church at 900 NW 6th Ave.

Deputies responded to the area near the intersection of Foster Road and Northwest Sixth Avenue.

This is a developing story.