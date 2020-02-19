Car crashes into bus stop in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDLAE, Fla. – A car crashed into a bus stop Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale, seriously injuring two women. A third woman who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 1450 W. Broward Blvd. just after 10 a.m.

A silver car could be seen close to the bus stop with front-end and rear-end damage. Authorities said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

Traffic a mess on Broward Blvd. EB lanes moving but backed up from 95 to NW 15 ave. WB lanes totally shut down NW 13 ave. Avoid the area. @FLFR411 and @FLPD411 still on scene. 2 women at the bus bench with serious injuries, a 3rd (one of the drivers) with minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/Jfc4BARLLl — Ian Margol (@IanMargolWPLG) February 19, 2020

A trash can and bus stop sign were lying on the ground nearby, with debris scattered around.

Authorities blocked off the bus stop with police tape.

All westbound lanes were shut down at Northwest 13th Avenue after the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and it’s unclear whether anyone will be cited.

