80ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

80ºF

Local News

Car crashes into bus stop in Fort Lauderdale

3 people injured in multi-vehicle crash

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Traffic
Sky 10 over the scene of a bus stop crash in Fort Lauderdale.
Sky 10 over the scene of a bus stop crash in Fort Lauderdale. (WPLG)

FORT LAUDERDLAE, Fla. – A car crashed into a bus stop Wednesday morning in Fort Lauderdale, seriously injuring two women. A third woman who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the collision sustained minor injuries.

Sky 10 was above the scene at 1450 W. Broward Blvd. just after 10 a.m.

A silver car could be seen close to the bus stop with front-end and rear-end damage. Authorities said multiple vehicles were involved in the crash.

A trash can and bus stop sign were lying on the ground nearby, with debris scattered around.

Authorities blocked off the bus stop with police tape.

All westbound lanes were shut down at Northwest 13th Avenue after the incident.

The cause of the crash is under investigation and it’s unclear whether anyone will be cited.

Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: