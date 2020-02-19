City of Miami mayor hires former Congressman Carlos Curbelo as adviser

MIAMI – City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has hired former U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo as an adviser, his office confirmed Wednesday.

According to a news release issued by Suarez’s office, the mayor hired the Jones Walker law firm to support the mayor’s office as it gets ready to welcome a new city manager.

The former Republican congressman will lead the Jones Walker team, advising the mayor on various issues, including staff decisions.

“As I get ready to propose a new City Manager to the commission and to fill other key vacancies at City Hall, I will be fortunate to count on the advice and counsel of Congressman Curbelo and the rest of the team,” Suarez said in a statement. “I have known Carlos for many years, and I am confident he will contribute a fresh perspective and new ideas to my office. The naming of a new leader for the city’s administration is an opportunity to revitalize and strengthen our government. Our residents deserve no less.”

Curbelo served in Congress from 2015 to 2019 and also served on the Miami-Dade County School Board from 2010 to 2015.

The Jones Walker law firm, meanwhile, is among the 120 largest law firms in the U.S. with a team that has significant experience in policy and government, the news release stated.