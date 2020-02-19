79ºF

Commissioner who oversees FWC admits admits missteps after rescued coyote was euthanized

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation’s mission is to protect animals, commissioner said

MIAMI – The actions of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have outraged and infuriated people nationwide following the rescue of a wild animal.

The rescue was captured on camera as a coyote was pulled from the water in Biscayne Bay, not far from Port Miami.

Rescue groups were willing to take the animal in, but the FWC decided to euthanize it instead.

Following weeks of anger and unanswered questions, Local 10 News investigative reporter Jeff Weinsier spoke with one of seven commissioners appointed to oversee the FWC in an attempt to get some clarity on the issue.

That interview, and Weinsier’s report, can be seen in the video at the top of this page.

Rodney Baretto is one of seven commissioners appointed by Florida's governor to make policy and oversee the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
