Students mourn teen who was killed in boat accident

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Students were back in class Wednesday, days after one of their peers was killed in a boat crash in the Florida Keys.

“This community, the best thing they can do is to come together and show their support for everyone that’s hurting right now,” former Westminster Christian School student Ransom Reed said.

Students and staff members returned to the school Wednesday with heavy hearts.

The private academy in Palmetto Bay is mourning 18-year-old student Lucas Alvarez, who died Sunday following a boat crash off the coast of the Keys.

“I was just with some other alumni and, I mean, it’s a small community, so we got a phone call from someone that knows him, and I mean, word spread fast,” Reed said.

While Reed said he didn’t get to know Alvarez too well, he said they did have several mutual friends.

“I’ve just seen some videos posted, and everything I’m hearing about him, he just seemed like a good, friendly guy, was always very lively and happy and just made everyone’s life a little better. So, it’s really tough to see him go,” Reed said.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Alvarez was cruising with friends down Bowlegs Cut near Islamorada when their 24-foot boat somehow hit a channel marker.

Alvarez was found in the water with trauma to his lower torso.

He later died at Mariner’s Hospital.

Officials said two other teens were also ejected from the boat, but they were not injured.

Students are now remembering the former lacrosse team captain as a loving and caring classmate.

“You just have to think about the family and everything, that long night it must have been for them, and all of his friends that are -- I mean, their whole world is shattered right now,” Reed said.