Miami-Dade police seek information about 19-year-old’s death

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was discovered over the weekend in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police said Graziella Milbain was found dead just after 9 a.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 139th Street and 11th Avenue.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective D. Aiken at 305-471-2400. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.