Multiple City of Miami firefighters fall victim to car burglars
MIAMI – Multiple vehicles were targeted early Thursday morning outside a City of Miami Fire Station near Miami International Airport.
Miami police responded to the call around 6 a.m. and said they found several burglarized vehicles outside the station.
There was a number of trucks with broken windows and shattered glass all across the lot along Northwest Seventh Street and Le Jeune Road.
There was also a hammer and pry-bar found at the scene.
Crime scene detectives are investigating the incident.
Authorities have not confirmed what was stolen from the vehicles or whether any arrests have been made.
