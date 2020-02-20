Multiple City of Miami firefighters fall victim to car burglars

MIAMI – Multiple vehicles were targeted early Thursday morning outside a City of Miami Fire Station near Miami International Airport.

Miami police responded to the call around 6 a.m. and said they found several burglarized vehicles outside the station.

There was a number of trucks with broken windows and shattered glass all across the lot along Northwest Seventh Street and Le Jeune Road.

There was also a hammer and pry-bar found at the scene.

Crime scene detectives are investigating the incident.

Authorities have not confirmed what was stolen from the vehicles or whether any arrests have been made.