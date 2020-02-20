South Dade Senior High School on lockdown
Student reports seeing someone with weapon outside school
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – South Dade Senior High School has been placed on lockdown after a student reported seeing someone with a weapon outside.
According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, a student reported seeing someone with a weapon near the school, prompting the lockdown.
Police have locked down the school as a precaution.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
